Fenland burglary leaves victims in 'extremely traumatic ordeal'

PUBLISHED: 11:51 13 March 2020

A couple were threatened and assaulted in their home on Primrose Hill in Doddington. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s were threatened and assaulted when three masked men forced their way into their Doddington home and made demands for money.

The men forced their way into the couple's home on Primrose Hill at about 12.50am yesterday (Thursday).

The offenders were described as tall, slim and wearing balaclavas.

After the victims told the attackers that police had been called, all three men made off from the house.

DI Ben Newton said: 'This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victims. I urge anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us so we can find who is responsible.'

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/18393/20. Alternatively, you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers at https://crimestoppers-uk.org or call 0800 555 111.

