Gallery

In Pictures: Red Nose Day 2019 fundraising at Doddington Court care home

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED SUBMITTED

Doddington Court is celebrating Red Nose Day 2019 with the ‘Great Doddington Bake Off’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED

We are looking to publish your efforts in our newspaper and online, so if you are from Fenland or East Cambridgeshire and you are taking part in any activities please do let us know.

Tasks big or small, we still want to hear from you – tell us what you’re doing, your name, age and location and reasons for taking part in this year’s Red Nose Day.

Email all submissions to john.elworthy@archant.co.uk with ‘Red Nose Day 2019’ in the subject box – remember to leave your contact details so that we can catch up with you later.

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED

Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED Red Nose Day 2019 at Doddington Court this morning (March 15). Picture: SUBMITTED