Retirement residents enjoy Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

The catering team at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Doddington Court dressed as popular characters from Alice in Wonderland and served up an afternoon tea for residents as part of their Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. Picture: SUE JOHNSTON Archant

A Doddington retirement living community was transformed into a wonderland as residents enjoyed a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

The catering team at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Doddington Court dressed as popular characters from Alice in Wonderland and served up an afternoon tea.

A doorstep delivery service was provided for residents who chose to remain in their flats, so everyone was able to enjoy the occasion.

Emma Hunt, chef manager, said: “Whilst things have been fairly tough for older people in residential care recently there has also been a lot of fun too.

“We had great fun dressing up and residents enjoyed seeing all the colourful costumes. It was a wonderful afternoon and certainly raised everyone’s spirits in these testing times.”

“There were plenty of tarts – and no one lost their head.”