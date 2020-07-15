Retirement residents enjoy Mad Hatter’s Tea Party
PUBLISHED: 11:51 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 15 July 2020
A Doddington retirement living community was transformed into a wonderland as residents enjoyed a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.
The catering team at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Doddington Court dressed as popular characters from Alice in Wonderland and served up an afternoon tea.
A doorstep delivery service was provided for residents who chose to remain in their flats, so everyone was able to enjoy the occasion.
Emma Hunt, chef manager, said: “Whilst things have been fairly tough for older people in residential care recently there has also been a lot of fun too.
“We had great fun dressing up and residents enjoyed seeing all the colourful costumes. It was a wonderful afternoon and certainly raised everyone’s spirits in these testing times.”
“There were plenty of tarts – and no one lost their head.”
