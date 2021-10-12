News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Village retirement community awarded top hygiene rating

Katie Woodcock

Published: 11:04 AM October 12, 2021    Updated: 11:09 AM October 12, 2021
Doddington Court retirement community has received a five-star food hygiene rating following a recent inspection.

Doddington Court retirement community has received a five-star food hygiene rating following a recent inspection. - Credit: Sanctuary Retirement Living

Staff at a retirement community in Doddington are celebrating after its restaurant received the highest food hygiene rating following a recent inspection. 

Sanctuary Retirement Living’s Doddington Court passed the inspection of its onsite Taste restaurant with flying colours, receiving a Food Hygiene rating of five. 

The community’s restaurant is open to family, friends and members of the public for breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the year. 

It regularly caters for resident events including charity fundraising.

Most recently, staff and residents held a Macmillan coffee morning and raised over £270. 

Emma Hunt, chef manager said: “Our hospitality and catering team take a lot of time to ensure we’re offering a menu that appeals to all our residents’ and visitors’ tastes. 

“The certificate means all the more as it’s testament to everyone’s hard work and commitment to keeping everyone safe and well-fed.” 

