Villagae care home celebrates VE Day anniversary

PUBLISHED: 15:48 14 May 2020

Staff and residents at Doddington Court care home celebrated 75 years of VE Day with a socially distanced afternoon tea. Assistant chef Bobby Meywes and chef manager Emma Hunt are pictured. Picture: DODDINGTON COURT

Staff and residents at Doddington Court care home celebrated 75 years of VE Day with a socially distanced afternoon tea. Assistant chef Bobby Meywes and chef manager Emma Hunt are pictured. Picture: DODDINGTON COURT

Residents at Doddington Court care home enjoyed a social distancing afternoon tea as they celebrated the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Although the coronavirus pandemic meant that they couldn’t have the big VE Day celebrations originally planned, it didn’t stop residents and staff at Sanctuary Retirement Living’s home from celebrating.

They marked the occasion with lots of decorations and flags throughout the service and, to help residents celebrate in style, the in-house catering team created an afternoon tea.

The special treat included a selection of sandwiches, cakes, scones with jam and cream, and a cup of tea or coffee.

Some residents enjoyed the afternoon tea in their apartments and others enjoyed it whilst social-distancing in the large communal spaces.

Emma Hunt, Doddington Court’s chef manager, said, “It was a lovely day and the residents all really enjoyed themselves.

“It was a great opportunity for them mark the occasion in a safe way, and raise a toast to our World War II heroes.

