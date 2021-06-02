News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Vaccination centre cancels clinic

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:10 AM June 2, 2021    Updated: 11:32 AM June 2, 2021
Doddington Vaccination Centre has offered reassurance over concerns raised about the-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. 

Doddington Vaccination Centre has offered reassurance to residents over concerns raised about the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: Fenland Group Practice

A Covid-19 vaccine centre in Fenland has cancelled its vaccination clinic this Friday due to a shortage of people booking their jab. 

Having run out of eligible patients in March, the team at Doddington Vaccination Centre now say not enough people are coming forward for their vaccine.

The centre said: "Sadly we have been forced to cancel the vaccination clinic on June 4 as we just do not have enough patients booked in to make it worthwhile opening. 

Inside the Doddington Vaccination Centre: Images have been shared publicly by the centre through social media. 

Inside the Doddington Vaccination Centre: Images have been shared publicly by the centre through social media. - Credit: Doddington Vaccination Centre

"Those patients who are booked will be contacted to be offered an alternative appointment."

The notice goes on to suggest that "the publicity around blood clots and the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is affecting the uptake of second vaccines.

"So far, there are no recorded cases of clots occurring after second doses.

"All the clots are linked to rare problems, and would occur after the first dose."

In April, North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, had the Covid-19 jab at Doddington Vaccination Centre.

In April, North East Cambridgeshire MP Steve Barclay, had the Covid-19 jab at Doddington Vaccination Centre. - Credit: IAN CARTER

The centre is now encouraging all patients who have received their first dose of the AZ vaccine to book in and get a second does.

"It gives much greater protection than one dose alone," the post added.

"If you are in doubt, please discuss it with your GP."

The Doddington surgery is among five sites run by Fenland Group Practice, which also includes surgeries in Manea, Wimblington, Priors Field in Sutton and Rainbow in Ramsey.

Coronavirus
Covid - A Year On
Public Health England
Doddington News

