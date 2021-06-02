Vaccination centre cancels clinic
- Credit: Fenland Group Practice
A Covid-19 vaccine centre in Fenland has cancelled its vaccination clinic this Friday due to a shortage of people booking their jab.
Having run out of eligible patients in March, the team at Doddington Vaccination Centre now say not enough people are coming forward for their vaccine.
The centre said: "Sadly we have been forced to cancel the vaccination clinic on June 4 as we just do not have enough patients booked in to make it worthwhile opening.
"Those patients who are booked will be contacted to be offered an alternative appointment."
The notice goes on to suggest that "the publicity around blood clots and the Astra-Zeneca vaccine is affecting the uptake of second vaccines.
"So far, there are no recorded cases of clots occurring after second doses.
"All the clots are linked to rare problems, and would occur after the first dose."
You may also want to watch:
The centre is now encouraging all patients who have received their first dose of the AZ vaccine to book in and get a second does.
"It gives much greater protection than one dose alone," the post added.
Most Read
- 1 ‘In need of refurbishment’: Take a look inside derelict George’s pub
- 2 Lifer caught with shank in his cell at Whitemoor Prison gets extra time
- 3 Conman blasted for ‘absolutely disgusting’ ripping off victims, some in their 80s and 90s
- 4 'Fantastic turnout' for charity tractor run
- 5 Vaccination centre cancels clinic
- 6 Avoid, avoid, avoid - three best pieces of advice as A14 gridlocked today
- 7 Angry resident claims objectors silenced in rush to deliver £18m rail station
- 8 Historic Hereward the Wake event to be commemorated this week
- 9 21 years for prisoner who slit fellow inmate's throat
- 10 Wisbech bandstand concert kicks off free live music season
"If you are in doubt, please discuss it with your GP."
The Doddington surgery is among five sites run by Fenland Group Practice, which also includes surgeries in Manea, Wimblington, Priors Field in Sutton and Rainbow in Ramsey.