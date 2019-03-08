Driver cut out of car after crashing into ditch in Doddington

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after they crashed into a ditch in Wimblington Road, Doddington. The crash happened near to the turning into Beech Avenue at 10.38am on Friday November 8. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW. Archant

A driver had to be cut out of their car after they crashed into a ditch in Doddington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Manea and Chatteris arrived to find a car in a ditch on Wimblington Road - near to the turning into Beech Avenue - at 10.38am on Friday November 8.

Using specialist cutting equipment firefighters released one casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Crews returned to their stations by 11.40am.