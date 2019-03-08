Advanced search

Driver cut out of car after crashing into ditch in Doddington

PUBLISHED: 14:52 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:14 11 November 2019

A driver had to be cut out of their vehicle after they crashed into a ditch in Wimblington Road, Doddington. The crash happened near to the turning into Beech Avenue at 10.38am on Friday November 8.

A driver had to be cut out of their car after they crashed into a ditch in Doddington.

Fire crews from Manea and Chatteris arrived to find a car in a ditch on Wimblington Road - near to the turning into Beech Avenue - at 10.38am on Friday November 8.

Using specialist cutting equipment firefighters released one casualty who was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Crews returned to their stations by 11.40am.

