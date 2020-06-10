Advanced search

Quick-thinking dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion after spotting smoke coming from cigarette

PUBLISHED: 06:25 11 June 2020

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

Archant

A quick-thinking Doddington dog walker has been praised for pulling a burning bench away from the village pavilion after they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly.

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

In a post on the Facebook page Doddington Pavilion & Recreation Field, one of the committee members wrote: “We are pleased people are making use of the ground at the moment, but please be mindful of your actions.

“Fortunately an observant dog walker spotted smoke coming from one of the benches yesterday (June 9). A cigarette had not been stubbed out properly.

You may also want to watch:

“The quick-thinking dog walker pulled the bench away from the pavilion and, having no access to water, called the fire service who extinguished the fire.

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

“The committee would like to thank the dog walker for her quick actions and Cambs Fire & Rescue Service for their prompt arrival - this could have been much worse.”

The post continues with a reminder for people to take home any litter - or to put it in the Fenland Distict Council bin at the entrance to the car park.

It concludes: “just a quick mention about dog poo - you know what to do. There has been an increase - not nice for anyone.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

Black Lives Matter demonstration an ‘awesome’ event but did it conform to rules on social distancing?

700-800 at the BLM Black Lives Matter Rally Peterborough. City Centre, Peterborough Saturday 06 June 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Cambs Times

Quick-thinking dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion after spotting smoke coming from cigarette

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

‘Nasty and unprovoked attack’ on shopkeeper leads to suspended sentence, fine and restraining order

Patrick Doran, 20, was captured on CCTV entering a Family Shopper store in March on 9 December 2018. When the shop owner reviewed the CCTV he felt it showed Doran stealing a can of Coke.

Community radio station does a U-turn after 11 voluntary presenters leave over ban on discussing Black Lives Matter

In 2018 presenter of the Year at the HCR awards night was Alex Parnell (right). With him is station manager Bill Hensley, a former mayor of Huntingdon. Picture; ARCHIVE

Torched stolen car leads to discovery of stolen generator, another car and cannabis

A torched car led Cambs Cops to the discovery of a stolen car, generator and two cannabis grows. Picture: Twitter/@FenCops
Drive 24