Quick-thinking dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion after spotting smoke coming from cigarette
PUBLISHED: 06:25 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 11 June 2020
Archant
A quick-thinking Doddington dog walker has been praised for pulling a burning bench away from the village pavilion after they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly.
In a post on the Facebook page Doddington Pavilion & Recreation Field, one of the committee members wrote: “We are pleased people are making use of the ground at the moment, but please be mindful of your actions.
“Fortunately an observant dog walker spotted smoke coming from one of the benches yesterday (June 9). A cigarette had not been stubbed out properly.
You may also want to watch:
“The quick-thinking dog walker pulled the bench away from the pavilion and, having no access to water, called the fire service who extinguished the fire.
“The committee would like to thank the dog walker for her quick actions and Cambs Fire & Rescue Service for their prompt arrival - this could have been much worse.”
The post continues with a reminder for people to take home any litter - or to put it in the Fenland Distict Council bin at the entrance to the car park.
It concludes: “just a quick mention about dog poo - you know what to do. There has been an increase - not nice for anyone.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.