Advanced search

Quick-thinking dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion after spotting smoke coming from cigarette

PUBLISHED: 06:25 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 11 June 2020

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

Archant

A quick-thinking Doddington dog walker has been praised for pulling a burning bench away from the village pavilion after they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly.

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

In a post on the Facebook page Doddington Pavilion & Recreation Field, one of the committee members wrote: “We are pleased people are making use of the ground at the moment, but please be mindful of your actions.

“Fortunately an observant dog walker spotted smoke coming from one of the benches yesterday (June 9). A cigarette had not been stubbed out properly.

You may also want to watch:

“The quick-thinking dog walker pulled the bench away from the pavilion and, having no access to water, called the fire service who extinguished the fire.

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

“The committee would like to thank the dog walker for her quick actions and Cambs Fire & Rescue Service for their prompt arrival - this could have been much worse.”

The post continues with a reminder for people to take home any litter - or to put it in the Fenland Distict Council bin at the entrance to the car park.

It concludes: “just a quick mention about dog poo - you know what to do. There has been an increase - not nice for anyone.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Cambs Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Most Read

Two women - one pregnant - die in Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch

Two women - one pregnant - die in fatal Ramsey crash after car careers into ditch in Puddock Road. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Husband pays tribute to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash

Tributes to wife and daughter who died in Ramsey crash. Pictured is Marion Bunyan and daughter Jennifer with her son Oliver. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

How Fen Wetherspoons pubs will look after reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic

This is how Wetherspoons pubs across Cambridgeshire will look after reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Google Maps

Police and ambulance called to ‘reports of violence’ at house in Whittlesey

Police, Paramedics, Ambulance, Air ambulance (Magpas) and police attend a property on the A605 Whittlesey Road Nr Peterborough.. A605, Peterborough Wednesday 10 June 2020. Picture; ARCHANT

March, Wisbech, Chatteris and Whittlesey high streets prepare to re-open

A recovery plan to support the safe and successful reopening of Fenland’s high streets has begun in earnest as the district takes its first steps towards getting back to business

Latest from the Cambs Times

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, June 11

Heather Watson in action at Wimbledon

Care homes in Cambridgeshire reporting coronavirus outbreaks higher than national average, says council

A Cambridgeshire County Council document showed that the number of care homes in the county reporting coronavirus outbreaks was higher than the national average. Picture: PEXELS

March Bears kick redevelopment plans into gear thanks to funding

March Bears Rugby Club are looking to expand their senior and junior rugby setups as part of their redevelopment plans. Picture: IAN CARTER

Quick-thinking dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion after spotting smoke coming from cigarette

Quick-thinking Doddington dog walker praised for pulling burning bench away from village pavilion when they spotted smoke coming from a cigarette that had not been stubbed out properly. Picture: DODDINGTON PAVILION & RECREATION FIELD

Peregrines set up home in the tower of Ely Cathedral

Two peregrines have set up home in the tower of Ely Cathedral. Photo Credit Simon Stirrup
Drive 24