Driver arrested for being twice legal alcohol limit and testing positive for cannabis gave police false name

A driver who was arrested at 1.30am for being twice the legal alcohol limit and tested positive for cannabis gave a false name at the side of the road when police stopped them in Primrose Hill, Doddington. Picture: POLICE/GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A driver arrested at 1.30am for being twice the legal alcohol limit and testing positive for cannabis gave a false name at the side of the road.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver was found to be slurring their words when officers stopped a vehicle on Primrose Hill.

Officers carried out a DrugWipe first followed by a breath test. Despite testing positive for cannabis, the driver said: “No officer I have not taken drugs”.

The driver also failed the breath test by blowing 54, limit being 35. The driver was arrested and taken to the Police Investigation Centre in King’s Lynn.

The driver also gave false details at the side of the road as when they got to custody they gave their real name.

Inquires into this incident continue.