Man raises £1,000 for hospital charity ahead of 52 mile double-marathon challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:27 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:42 11 May 2020

Royal Navy petty officer James Langley, who lives in Doddington, has set himself of running 52 miles on June 12. He has already raised £1,005 towards his £2,000 target for a hospital charity inspired by two "local heroes" in the village.

Royal Navy petty officer James Langley, who lives in Doddington, has set himself of running 52 miles on June 12. He has already raised £1,005 towards his £2,000 target for a hospital charity inspired by two ?local heroes? in the village. This photo was taken during, what he calls, "a small triathlon". Picture: JAMES LANGLEY

A Doddington man who is gearing up to run the length of two marathons in one day has raised £1,000 for a hospital charity having been inspired by two “local heroes”.

James Langley, who is a petty officer in the Royal Navy, is taking on the nationwide 2.6 challenge, but is instead removing the decimal point and doubling it to 52 miles. He has set a fundraising target of £2,000.

“I would like to raise as much money as possible for the Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust. I have chosen this charity due to two local heroes in my home village.

“Daniel Eggleton has successfully kicked COVID 19’s bum, after a long stint in Addenbrookes intensive care, having to be put into an induced coma.

“Isla McNulty, a seven-year-old girl, is currently being treated at Addenbrookes for a brain tumour.

This picture shows James crossing the finish line for Ironman UK, having raised over £3,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support. Picture: JAMES LANGLEY

“This will be a tough challenge for me. As some of you know I have recently been diagnosed with an inflammatory arthritis.

“I am currently feeling good and I have everything crossed that I will not flare between now and then.

“I know times are hard for everyone, however if you could spare any change to sponsor this, it would be really appreciated.”

To donate click here.

This picture shows James in his Navy uniform. Picture: JAMES LANGLEY

