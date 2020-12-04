Advanced search

Teenage girl hit by car while attempting to cross road

PUBLISHED: 10:13 04 December 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 04 December 2020

A teenage girl was hit by a car as she attempted to cross the road in Doddington this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene of the accident in High Street at 8.22am today (Friday December 4).

Police said: “A Kia Picanto was involved in a collision with a teenage girl as she attempted to cross the road.

“The child is reportedly uninjured, but paramedics have attended the scene.

“No arrests have been made.”

