Published: 10:49 AM January 20, 2021 Updated: 11:07 AM January 20, 2021

- Credit: DODDINGTON HOSPITAL

500 Fenland residents will today get the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine at Doddington Hospital, whose "well-oiled machine" has meant patients haven't had to queue outside in the cold.

The hospital's Facebook page, Fenland Group Practice, posted a photo this morning showing that there is no queue.

They wrote: "Quick photo of the queues of people waiting in the cold at Doddington Hospital, as you can see there is not one. Well oiled machine here!"

Patients who are booked in for the vaccine are advised not to arrive more than five minutes before their appointment time.

Traffic marshalls are also on hand to help less able patients.

Vaccinations for patients from March, Manea, Wimblington, Ramsey, Chatteris, Sutton and Doddington will be carried out from 8am to 8pm daily including Saturdays and Sundays.





From January 25 they will move onto the over 75s from and over 70s and clinically extremely vulnerable in February.

Fenland Group Practice said last night in a separate Facebook post: "Hopefully everything will run smoothly and queuing will be minimal.

"But if there are hold ups, please be patient.

"All the surrounding surgeries are lending staff, if you are ill and need help call us.

"If your problem is not urgent, please no not call - the staff in the surgeries will be very busy.

"The vaccination staff have no access to patient records and cannot deal with medical problems, unless we have an emergency.

"We have had a busy couple of weeks setting this up, in normal times I would have given us two months to prepare. Wish us luck!"