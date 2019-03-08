Gallery

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER. AdGarry Samuels

Hundreds of runners embraced the challenge at the Insane Terrain event over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER. Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Held at Washbrook Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington, families and friends took part in an obstacle-filled course whereby runners overcame the mud and other hurdles, including a straw bale pyramid and water slides.

Nearly 1,000 runners competed across both Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds more in attendance.

James Welcher, of Insane Terrain, said: "It went very well and it was a great bit of fun."

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER. Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

You may also want to watch:

A 3km family fun day was hosted on Saturday, with a more casual 5-10km run scheduled for Sunday, which tested runners' upper body strength whilst also providing fun.

The event also had live music and a commentator, which raised funds for the Royal Papworth Hospital Foundation Trust.

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER. Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

The next Insane Terrain event at Washbrook Farm is between September 21-22.

Runners participating for charity should sign up by September 14-15, but can also turn up on the day.

For more information, email info@insaneterrainrunning.com.