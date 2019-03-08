Advanced search

Hundreds of runners embrace the challenge at Insane Terrain event

PUBLISHED: 12:33 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 24 June 2019

Muddy good fun as Insane Terrain returns to Doddington. Picture: IAN CARTER.

Garry Samuels

Hundreds of runners embraced the challenge at the Insane Terrain event over the weekend.

Held at Washbrook Farm on Benwick Road in Doddington, families and friends took part in an obstacle-filled course whereby runners overcame the mud and other hurdles, including a straw bale pyramid and water slides.

Nearly 1,000 runners competed across both Saturday and Sunday, with hundreds more in attendance.

James Welcher, of Insane Terrain, said: "It went very well and it was a great bit of fun."

A 3km family fun day was hosted on Saturday, with a more casual 5-10km run scheduled for Sunday, which tested runners' upper body strength whilst also providing fun.

The event also had live music and a commentator, which raised funds for the Royal Papworth Hospital Foundation Trust.

The next Insane Terrain event at Washbrook Farm is between September 21-22.

Runners participating for charity should sign up by September 14-15, but can also turn up on the day.

For more information, email info@insaneterrainrunning.com.

