Medical centre warns those with symptoms to 'stay away' in bid to tackle coronavirus pandemic

Doddington Medical Centre has warned those with coronavirus symptons to stay away. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A Fenland medical centre has told patients who have symptoms relating to coronavirus to 'stay away' in its efforts to tackle the pandemic.

Doddington Medical Centre has also warned older patients 'at risk' to avoid coming to the surgery, with all patients to be assessed from Monday (March 16).

In a statement, the medical centre said: 'If you have symptoms, STAY AWAY from the surgery.

'For our older at risk patients, avoid if possible coming to the surgeries. From Monday, we will be triaging all patients, only those we deem it necessary to be seen will be seen in surgery.

'We hope to have video consultations running on Monday, more will be done on the phone.'

The statement continued: 'If you are invited to a surgery, please wait outside when you arrive, call in by phone and you will be collected by the doctor or nurse. We want the waiting rooms empty.

'Please do not come in to drop repeat slips, leave them in an external mailbox, or better still use our online service.

'If you are not set up for this we will relax the rules about getting you set up. We will temporarily be taking medication orders by phone again.'

The medical centre also encourages residents to 'avoid crowded places', comparing coronavirus to the last major flu pandemic as in 'a different league'.

It added: 'Where possible you should avoid crowded places. The over 70s and those with asthma/COPD and other long-term conditions are most at risk.

'Many young children will get this virus and they will not be badly affected by it, but will be very good at spreading it. Avoid contact with poorly kids!

'Stay safe, don't panic. The last major flu pandemic in 1919 killed two million (people), coronavirus has killed 6000. Not nice, but in a different league.'

The advice comes after a soul and Motown night at the Braza Club in March was forced to cancel amid growing coronavirus fears, with a hair salon in Wisbech removing books and magazines from their waiting area due to the outbreak.

As of yesterday (Thursday), there were 596 positive cases of coronavirus in the UK and 10 people have died.

Last year, Doddington Medical Centre was rated inadequate following an inspection report by the Care Quality Commission in October.