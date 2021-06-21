Poignant day for great great great grandson of Waterloo rifleman
- Credit: 1st/95th Rifles Living History Society
The great-great-great grandson of a Fenland soldier joined re-enactors in remembering the Battle of Waterloo 206 years on.
Five members of the 1st/95th Rifles Living History Society attended the short ceremony at the graveside of William Rhodes at St Mary’s the Virgin Church in Doddington on June 18.
The ceremony, led by Lieutenant Colonel Earp and Captain Lee, was attended by Michael Hattigan who is a descendant of Mr Rhodes and laid a wreath on behalf of the regiment.
The event concluded with a march to The George pub on High Street, named after the regiment’s Commander-in-Chief, King George III.
“They marched to the grave where Lt Col Earp gave a summary of Rifleman Rhodes career and a description of the Rifles role at Waterloo,” David Edwards, historian and archivist at March & District Museum, said.
You may also want to watch:
“About 20 residents and visitors braved the weather to witness the event, and despite the weather, things went very well.”
Mr Rhodes, who was baptised in Doddington in 1783, served in the British Army between 1804 and 1816 culminating in the Battle of Waterloo on June 18, 1815 where he was wounded.
The annual ceremony is usually held in Belgium, but was staged in Doddington due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Most Read
- 1 Wife's tribute to husband killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
- 2 Floral tributes laid for man killed in B1101 Elm Road crash
- 3 Man, aged in his 40s, dies after suspected drug-fuelled B1101 crash
- 4 Cannabis worth over £656,000 uncovered in Fen village
- 5 Grandmother of drowning victim calls for Bawsey Pits closure
- 6 Updates as emergency services rush to major crash blocking B1101
- 7 Covid ban on collecting CCTV says police after cycle theft
- 8 Vaccine centre closure date announced amid 60,000 doses target
- 9 'Gone but never forgotten' - tributes left by lake where man drowned
- 10 Serious crash blocks main road into Fen town