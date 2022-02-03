News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Minor injuries unit closed due to staffing issues

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 2:21 PM February 3, 2022
Updated: 2:33 PM February 3, 2022
Doddington Minor Injuries Unit is closed from February 3 until the end of February 6.

A village’s minor injuries unit has temporarily closed due to staffing issues. 

The closure at Doddington Minor Injuries Unit in Benwick Road started today (Thursday, February 3) and will continue until the end on Sunday, February 6. 

The minor injuries units in both Wisbech and Ely remain open though. 

The opening times and locations of these can be found online. 

