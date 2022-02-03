Doddington Minor Injuries Unit is closed from February 3 until the end of February 6. - Credit: Archant/File

A village’s minor injuries unit has temporarily closed due to staffing issues.

The closure at Doddington Minor Injuries Unit in Benwick Road started today (Thursday, February 3) and will continue until the end on Sunday, February 6.

The minor injuries units in both Wisbech and Ely remain open though.

The opening times and locations of these can be found online.