Minor injuries unit closed due to staffing issues
Published: 2:21 PM February 3, 2022
Updated: 2:33 PM February 3, 2022
A village’s minor injuries unit has temporarily closed due to staffing issues.
The closure at Doddington Minor Injuries Unit in Benwick Road started today (Thursday, February 3) and will continue until the end on Sunday, February 6.
The minor injuries units in both Wisbech and Ely remain open though.
The opening times and locations of these can be found online.