Jail for paedophile who sexually assaulted teenage boy and made sexual gestures towards another despite him backing away and saying no

Jonas Jonaitis, of Wimblington Road, Doddington, sexually assaulted a teenage boy and made sexual gestures towards another despite the boy backing away and saying no. He has been jailed for six months. Piture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW Archant

A Doddington man who sexually assaulted a teenage boy and made sexual gestures towards another despite the boy backing away and saying no has been jailed for six months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jonas Jonaitis, 62, sexually assaulted the first boy by grabbing him in the village on March 16.

The second incident took place two months later on May 4 when Jonaitis approached another teenage boy as he waited for a friend outside his home in Doddington.

He started making sexual gestures towards the boy, who backed away and said no. However, Jonaitis continued and only left when the boy's friend arrived.

You may also want to watch:

Jonaitis, of Wimblington Road, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and attempting to engage in sexual activity with a boy at Peterborough Crown Court on Wednesday (March 11) and was sentenced to six months in prison at the same court.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for seven years and handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and restraining order for the same time period.

PC Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: 'Jonaitis targeted these young boys and caused them a great deal of distress.

'They should have been able to go about their daily lives free from fear and harassment.'

Anyone who is concerned someone may have been convicted of a sex offence, and could be posing a risk to someone, can apply for disclosure information through Clare's Law and Sarah's Law.

More information on sexual offences can be found on the force website.