Village pub closes after being ‘hit hard’ by covid-19 pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:45 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 10 August 2020

The George pub in Doddington has closed eight months after it was taken on by new landlords who say the effects of the covid-19 pandemic meant that it

The George pub in Doddington has closed eight months after it was taken on by new landlords who say the effects of the covid-19 pandemic meant that it "wasn't viable at this time to continue". Landlady Rebecca Meredith is pictured. Picture: THE GEORGE INN DODDINGTON/FACEBOOK

A Fenland pub has closed eight months after it was taken on by new landlords who say the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic meant that it “wasn’t viable at this time to continue”.

The George pub in Doddington has closed eight months after it was taken on by new landlords who say the effects of the covid-19 pandemic meant that it "wasn't viable at this time to continue". Picture: THE GEORGE INN DODDINGTON/FACEBOOK

The George pub in Doddington - which is owned by Elgood’s Brewery - was announced as officially closed on July 18 by landlords Rebecca and Karl Meredith.

On the pub’s Facebook page, they wrote: “Due to a number of factors linked to the pandemic, we are closing The George. Unless things drastically change, we are not planning on reopening.

“We do want to thank all of our staff, customers and wider community for all of their support since we took over, especially during the pandemic,” the social media post added.

The news followed a temporary closure announcement on July 13 - just a week after the pub reopened post-lockdown - with landlady Rebecca writing on Facebook at the time: “We have sadly decided to temporarily close. As everyone knows the safety of our family, staff, customers and wider community has been our priority since reopening.

“After opening for a week we have been able to review the practicalities of implementing the covid restrictions along with running the business.

“After doing so we have sadly decided to temporarily close and hope the people support the decision we have made.”

Since then, Rebecca has responded to social media speculation about the reason for the closure.

“We are one of hundreds of businesses that haven’t survived the pandemic,” she said on August 8, replying to a post on the Facebook community page Doddington’s Doings.

“No mystery, it’s as simple as that I’m afraid. Some pubs got through, some didn’t - different set of circumstances and situations.

“Any business being forcibly closed after being open for only eight months is going to be hit hard.

“Tiny bar area where social distancing is hard, no furlough, no income.”

She is however hopeful for its future: “Hopefully it will reopen under someone else, it’s definitely not being sold but who knows what will happen.

“At least the village has another pub (The Three Tuns) and hopefully people will continue to support them as a village with no pub is a sad place.

“If The George does reopen then I hope that people support them too and, one day, Doddington can have two pubs again.”

