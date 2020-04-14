Advanced search

Doddington man makes own personal protective equipment and raises thousands in bid to save more lives from coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:53 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:53 14 April 2020

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Left, just some of those who have benefitted from Callum's work. Pictures: CALLUM BUTLER

Archant

A security architect from Doddington is aiming to save more lives on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic by producing his own personal protective equipment (PPE).

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Picture: CALLUM BUTLERCallum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports (right) for key workers. Picture: CALLUM BUTLER

Callum Butler created a fundraiser on April 4 to provide 3D printed visors and mask supports made from PLA plastic for NHS workers across Fenland, including March, Chatteris and Doddington, which has grown more popular than what he had hoped.

Over £2,300 has been raised having initially set a target of £850 and he has also made his own website to allow people to see who is benefitting from their donations.

Callum, who works at technology firm CANCOM UK, said: “I never thought about raising a fundraiser until a few family members and friends mentioned they would like to help with the cost of the PLA.

“I honestly thought I was going to get under the target, but to hit the target within 48 hours was amazing. My company CANCOM has also helped promote the fundraiser and are also backing me to help others.

Callum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports for key workers. Picture: CALLUM BUTLERCallum Butler has been making 3D printed visors and mask supports for key workers. Picture: CALLUM BUTLER

“After a few days I set this up along with a website for people to track how many people they have helped protect with their donations.”

From London to Wales, Callum has been working around the clock distributing visors across the country, with 600 new orders expected to arrive this week.

The operation has cost around £2,500, including printers, filaments and visor sheets to make the products, but by trying to combat the national shortage in PPE, Callum aims to spread positivity to those who need it most.

He said: “The feedback from everyone, donators to nurses and doctors has been super.

“I have done a delivery with a nurse tearing up, saying to her child ‘this man has helped protect your Auntie’. Comments like this make me continue, 24/7.

“I aim to provide these for at least three months after it’s (demand) dramatically lowered. Reason being is that as more businesses reopen, it Is going to be hard to get this stock in and we could be back to square one.

“Everyone was really positive about it. We are all doing this together; their donations have helped save our nurses and have helped save lives.”

A group of volunteers from across the Fens led by Mat Carpenter from Chatteris have also been supporting key workers battling the pandemic by producing face shields.

The group has been using 3D printers to produce headbands and visors, and has supplied Fenland surgeries such as in Chatteris, Wimblington and Manea as well as Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

To donate to Callum’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/heypla-3dprintedvisors and to support Mat’s group, visit their Facebook page at Face Shield Printing.

What are you doing to help others during the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know - email Daniel.Mason@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Nurse returns from 12-hour shift to find note telling her she is “a disgrace and has been reported”

Deb Leighton's daughter found this note posted through her letter box after returning from her role as an NHS worker for Peterborough Hospital PICTURE: Deb Leighton

Cambridgeshire police ‘audit’ reveals those parts of the county obeying coronoavirus laws - and of those that are not

Thumbs up signal by a Cambridgeshire police officer as part of encouragement to stay at home and not risk a fine under new coronavirus legislation. Cambs Police has reported figures today of those parts of the county where fines have been issued. Picture; CAMBS COPS

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

