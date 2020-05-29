Advanced search

Neighbours sing happy birthday to celebrate Wilfred turning 100-years-old

PUBLISHED: 16:28 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 29 May 2020

Doddington resident Wilfred Leonard Thompson turned 100-years-old today (May 29) during the coronavirus lockdown. But he was still able to celebrate his special day thanks to many of his neighbours who surprised him by singing 'Happy Birthday' to him. Picture: LUCY HOWARD

A Doddington resident turned who turned 100-years-old during the coronavirus lockdown was still able to celebrate his special day thanks to his neighbours who surprised him.

Dozens of families gathered on the green in Manor Estate to celebrate his milestone achievement - whilst adhering to social distancing rules.

After receiving a round of applause when he came to the front of his home, residents then sang ‘For He’s A Jolly Good Fellow’. Wilfred’s family members were among those singing and clapping.

Afterwards his neighbour Bridget Knowles posted to Facebook: “Wilf was overwhelmed with this and wants to say thank you to everyone that turned out.

“Myself and Wilf’s family want to say thank you all for coming out and wishing him a happy hundredth birthday.

“And thank you all for keeping to social distancing.”

