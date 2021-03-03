News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Man hospitalised with serious injuries after industrial accident

Ben Jolley

Published: 1:13 PM March 3, 2021   
A man in his 50s was hospitalised with serious injuries after an industrial accident in Doddington Road, Chatteris. 

Police and an air ambulance crew were called to the site in Doddington Road at about 2pm on Monday March 1.

The man was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The Health and Safety Executive is now leading on the investigation and enquiries continue.


