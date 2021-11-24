Vaccine centre prepares for last weekend delivering Covid-19 booster jabs
- Credit: DODDINGTON VACCINATION CENTRE
A Covid-19 vaccination centre is preparing for its last two days delivering booster jabs this weekend (November 27-28).
Doddington vaccination centre has managed to administer nearly 100,000 vaccinations since opening, but it has proved “too difficult” to get extra staff in to offer any more appointments.
The team said: “This means all appointments we’re able to offer have now been booked - sorry.
“We understand that vaccinations may be able to be delivered in the future at Doddington, but this will no longer involve any of the local GP practices, and we have no further information regarding this."
They added: “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to be able to provide this service that has only been possible with the help and support of volunteers and staff working in addition to their normal day jobs.”
“The genuine gratitude of the vast majority with smiling faces (behind mask) is rewarding enough.”
Most Read
- 1 Wife pays tribute to man who 'loved doing things for everyone else'
- 2 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
- 3 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
- 4 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
- 5 Rescued puppies found trapped in shipping container find new homes
- 6 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
- 7 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
- 8 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into
- 9 Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’
- 10 Ford Transit van stolen from outside company’s industrial unit