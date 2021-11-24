Doddington vaccination centre will deliver Covid-19 booster jabs for the last time at the centre this weekend (November 27-28). - Credit: DODDINGTON VACCINATION CENTRE

A Covid-19 vaccination centre is preparing for its last two days delivering booster jabs this weekend (November 27-28).

Doddington vaccination centre has managed to administer nearly 100,000 vaccinations since opening, but it has proved “too difficult” to get extra staff in to offer any more appointments.

The team said: “This means all appointments we’re able to offer have now been booked - sorry.

“We understand that vaccinations may be able to be delivered in the future at Doddington, but this will no longer involve any of the local GP practices, and we have no further information regarding this."

They added: “It’s been a privilege and a pleasure to be able to provide this service that has only been possible with the help and support of volunteers and staff working in addition to their normal day jobs.”

“The genuine gratitude of the vast majority with smiling faces (behind mask) is rewarding enough.”