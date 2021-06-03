News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
500 appointments available today at Fen vaccine centre

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:02 AM June 3, 2021   
Doddington Vaccination Centre has 500 appointments available today

Doddington Vaccination Centre has 500 appointments available today for people who have already had their first dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine. Two of the volunteers there are pictured. - Credit: FENLAND GROUP PRACTICE

Doddington Vaccination Centre has 500 appointments available today for people who have already had their first dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

The team say "you can come along today if you have had your first vaccine prior to April 8. 

"Please contact your own surgery to book an appointment." 

It comes after the centre cancelled its vaccination clinic tomorrow (Friday June 4) due to a shortage of people booking their jab. 

Public Health England
Coronavirus
Covid - A Year On
Doddington News
Fenland News

