Published: 11:02 AM June 3, 2021

Doddington Vaccination Centre has 500 appointments available today for people who have already had their first dose of the Astra-Zeneca vaccine.

The team say "you can come along today if you have had your first vaccine prior to April 8.

"Please contact your own surgery to book an appointment."

It comes after the centre cancelled its vaccination clinic tomorrow (Friday June 4) due to a shortage of people booking their jab.