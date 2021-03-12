Published: 11:02 AM March 12, 2021 Updated: 11:59 AM March 12, 2021

An appeal has been launched to help find missing Miracle (pictured), who was stolen from her home in Doddington. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

A woman said she is devastated and is now “scared to be home alone” after her nine-week-old puppy was stolen in broad daylight.

Clare Bradshaw of Doddington was asked by her partner to contact two people, allegedly from Leicester, who enquired about two puppies she was selling on online pet website Pets4Homes.

“My partner Adam said he would come home for the viewing as I wasn't keen on being on my own,” she said.

“Twenty minutes later, two young dark-haired males walked past my kitchen window and I assumed they had come to see if I had any maintenance jobs doing.

The two suspects believed to have helped steal Miracle from her home in Doddington, captured on CCTV. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

“I asked how they had got here so fast, and they said they happened to be in Peterborough and had left their car up the road.”

You may also want to watch:

When the pair arrived at her home on Benwick Road soon after 2pm yesterday (Thursday), one of them held a puppy, called Miracle, and left while the other stayed to make what Clare thought was a payment.

“I said ‘where are you going with her?’ He said ‘to put her in the car, but not to worry as my mate would sort payment’,” she said.

One of the suspects left the home with Miracle in his arms while the other stayed at the property to make a supposed payment. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

The other suspect involved stayed at Clare's home to make a supposed bank transfer before Miracle was stolen from her home. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

“He asked if bank transfer was okay, so I showed him the card details and he did something on his phone.

“I asked him to bring the puppy back so I could say goodbye while I waited for the money to transfer, but he said he couldn't hang around and left.”

The two suspects are thought to have used this car to leave Benwick Road, Doddington with Miracle. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

Clare’s appeal to find Miracle, a cross-breed between a jackawawa and a chihauhau, has since been widely shared on social media.

Clare, who also breeds guinea pigs and rabbits, said she and her family were excited to give Miracle, named by her children after she was born not breathing, grow into her new home.

“I am scared to be home alone and the children have become paranoid about our other pets,” she said.

Nine-week-old Miracle is one of four puppies to be bred and was named after she was born not breathing. - Credit: Clare Bradshaw

“I'm happy with the support but also sad about the people who judge and say hurtful things.

“My fear is she is going to be used as a breeding machine, so I hope someone has innocently bought her and gets in touch.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact police via their web chat option: https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or via https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report quoting crime reference 35/14322/21.

“Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

If you have seen a sighting of Miracle or know where she might be, email Clare at babybert@talktalk.net.

Advice on keeping your dogs safe from thieves can be found at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Dog-theft.