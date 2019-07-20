Advanced search

Councils join forces to tackle dog fouling in Chatteris

20 July, 2019 - 10:00
Councils join forces to tackle dog fouling in Chatteris. Picture: AMY AMPS

Chatteris residents are helping bring irresponsible dog owners to 'heel' with the launch of a Green Dog Walkers scheme in the town.

Chatteris Town Council and Fenland District Council have teamed up for the initiative, which involves dog owners pledging to always clean up after their pooches and encouraging others to do the same.

The scheme is part of a successful nationwide community-led campaign aiming to change attitudes and reduce dog fouling.

Chatteris is the third Fenland community to adopt Green Dog Walkers, following its launch in Whittlesey last October and Wimblington last March.

A total of 24 dogs were registered when it launched at Furrowfields Recreation Ground in Chatteris earlier this month, and even more have signed up since.

Everyone who signs up receives a special dog tag to display on their dog's lead or collar to show they are part of the scheme, and a roll of dog waste bags.

Councillor Peter Murphy, Fenland District Council's portfolio holder for the environment and ward member for Chatteris, said the scheme is a friendly way to tackle dog fouling, and complements other approaches by the council to address the issue.

"Failing to clean up after your dog is totally unacceptable," he said.

"Dog fouling is one of our top environmental priorities and one of the issues most commonly raised with us by residents. Not only is it extremely offensive and unpleasant but dog dirt can carry serious diseases too.

"Green Dog Walkers is about educating the small minority who don't pick up after their pets and encouraging them to join the rest of the responsible dog owning community in making our environment cleaner and safer for everyone.

"It also supports our ongoing Tidy Fenland enforcement work, which includes issuing Fixed Penalty Notices to anyone caught committing dog fouling crimes."

Anyone who wasn't able to attend the Chatteris launch and would like to know more, or sign up, can contact the council's Street Scene team via email at: streetscene@fenland.gov.uk

Witnessed dog fouling? Owners who fail to clean up after their dogs can be reported online at: www.fenland.gov.uk/dogfouling

The public's help makes it easier to catch offenders.

