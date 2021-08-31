Gallery

One from the stunning portfolio of photos taken by Dave Humphrey in March - Credit: Dave Humphrey

As recently discussed on Dotty McLeod’s BBC Cambridgeshire radio show, I am offering open sessions of Dog Photography in aid of the RSPCA.

After the success of a similar fundraiser held in West End Park, March, I have decided to hold another at the Wenny Road Recreation Ground in Chatteris.

Starting at 9.00am on Saturday (September 4), if you bring your dog along, I will take some photos for you to have free.

However, it takes several hours to sort and edit all the images, so all I ask is if you would make a donation to the RSPCA through my link which you will receive with the digital files.

Please don’t worry about your dog posing, they will be bribed with treats and squeaky noises lol, the photos to see on social media (see below) only needed a glance from the dog involved.

Also, up to you, but for those who walk their dogs in large harnesses you may wish to also bring a skinny lead for the photos!

The project now goes under the name of “Disciple of Dogism” and can be found on Facebook and Instagram, where you can view many of the images already taken.

For more information you can also see a short video on YouTube and see clips of the fun had in March.





Hopefully, you will receive a nice image or two of your dog/s, but please remember what it’s all about, even a small donation can make a big difference to an animal in need of help.

DAVE HUMPHREY

