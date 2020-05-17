Advanced search

A bit of detective work - and a round trip from Whittlesey to March - and police bring owner and dog back together

PUBLISHED: 20:29 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:30 17 May 2020

Molly is back with her owners after a ride in a police car and a round trip from Whittlesey to March. Picture; FENLAND POLICE

A simple act of kindness but a Fenland police officer has re-united a lost dog with its owner.

And attracted 1,000 approving ‘likes’ when the officer shared the story with Policing Fenland Facebook readers.

The officer said he encountered the dog, Molly, after members of the public were seen trying to stop it from running in front of cars in Whittlesey.

He picked up the dog, drove to Best Friends vet in March to have it scanned for a microchip.

“Just like that, we knew where to go next,” said the officer as they headed back to Whittlesey. .

“Molly and I headed back to her home. She was very excited to see her owners again and they were very thankful for my help..”

He added: “We do not normally deal with stray or lost dogs however Molly was posing a risk to herself and traffic. Her microchip was very helpful in being able to reunite her with her family.”

