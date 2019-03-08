Staffies still most neglected dog as RSPCA rescues 121 from abuse in Cambridgeshire

The RSPCA rescued 121 dogs from abuse and neglect in Cambridgeshire last year. Bear is in need of a home at Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA rescued 121 dogs from abuse and neglect in Cambridgeshire last year - after receiving more than 8,000 calls to its cruelty hotline about animals in the county.

Dogs such as Staffies, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers and German shepherds are still the most common to come into the care of the charity, new figures have revealed.

More than 180 dogs were rehomed in the county last year, with designer dogs such as Chihuahuas also appearing more at rescue centres.

It comes as the RSPCA's special rehoming drive Adoptober has got underway - with dogs such as Bear and Coco in need of a home at the Block Fen Animal Centre in March.

The charity is also seeing more crossbreeds and breeds used for popular crosses - such as cocker spaniels and poodles - arriving in its centres as inspectors shut down puppy farms and collect abandoned dogs and puppies.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Lisa Hens said: "Although Staffies, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers and German shepherds are still the most common dogs coming into our centres, we are seeing a general decrease in their numbers.

"However, we have seen an increase in the number of fashionable crossbreeds and so-called designer dogs like Dachshunds and French bulldogs arriving in our care.

"We know that the animals coming into our care tend to reflect general dog ownership trends and there's been a huge surge in recent years in people buying 'designer dogs' and crossbreeds such as cavachons, puggles and cockerpoos.

"As part of our rehoming drive this October - called Adoptober - we want to shine a light on all of the dogs in our care and encourage people to adopt a rescue dog instead of buying a puppy.

"All the animals in our care have a lot of love to give and we have a huge variety of dogs in our kennels waiting for homes, of all ages, shapes, sizes and breeds."

Bear is a three-year-old Staffie x English Bull Terrier and has been at the centre since June.

He loves attention after not getting enough in the past.

Coco is a six to 12 month old Japanese Akita crossbreed who requires a special home with dedicated owners who will allow him plenty of time to settle.

To offer an RSPCA rescue dog a new home please visit www.rspca.org.uk/findapet

