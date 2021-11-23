News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Cambs Times > News

Rescued puppies found trapped in shipping container find new homes

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:47 PM November 23, 2021
Puppies at RSPCA Block Fen in Wimblington, Cambs

Bamboo and her seven puppies were rescued and looked after by RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington before finding new homes. - Credit: RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

A dog and her seven puppies rescued after living in “completely inadequate conditions” in a shipping container have found a new home. 

Bamboo, a female cocker spaniel, and her seven puppies were taken into RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington last month. 

Police and RSPCA officers found Bamboo, with puppies Billy, Blaze, Bob, Bertie, Bluebell, Bunty and Thomas in a shipping container in Buckinghamshire. 

“The dogs were living in completely inadequate conditions shut inside a storage container,” RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law said. 

“The door was shut tight meaning it was pitch black inside.   

“They were all underweight and I’m not sure the puppies would have survived much longer in that situation.” 

All dogs required urgent treatment, but all have since been adopted. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Police increase patrols after reports of ‘antisocial behaviour’
  3. 3 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into  
  1. 4 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
  2. 5 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
  3. 6 Hospital calls on volunteers to take up winter role
  4. 7 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
  5. 8 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
  6. 9 Petrol station offers £50 reward after £80 fuel theft
  7. 10 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising

“Thankfully, they all pulled through and have now all been snapped up by their new families,” Stephanie added.  

“Their futures look much brighter!”   

Pets
Wimblington News
Fenland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Rudolph's black Audi RS3 was stolen from outside his home in Norwood Road, March around 4pm yesterday

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stolen Audi RS3 worth £35,000 found after 'guy parked next to it'

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name. The cast are pictured performing 'Be My Guest'

Christmas | Gallery

Thursford Christmas Spectacular truly lives up to its name

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis found in March, Cambs

Cambs Live

Boy arrested as police seize cannabis in town

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon