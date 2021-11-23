Bamboo and her seven puppies were rescued and looked after by RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington before finding new homes. - Credit: RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre

A dog and her seven puppies rescued after living in “completely inadequate conditions” in a shipping container have found a new home.

Bamboo, a female cocker spaniel, and her seven puppies were taken into RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington last month.

Police and RSPCA officers found Bamboo, with puppies Billy, Blaze, Bob, Bertie, Bluebell, Bunty and Thomas in a shipping container in Buckinghamshire.

“The dogs were living in completely inadequate conditions shut inside a storage container,” RSPCA inspector Stephanie Law said.

“The door was shut tight meaning it was pitch black inside.

“They were all underweight and I’m not sure the puppies would have survived much longer in that situation.”

All dogs required urgent treatment, but all have since been adopted.

“Thankfully, they all pulled through and have now all been snapped up by their new families,” Stephanie added.

“Their futures look much brighter!”