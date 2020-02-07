Advanced search

Three arrested after man, 25, stabbed 'multiple times' in Cambridgeshire

07 February, 2020 - 14:56
Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

© Terry Harris

Three people, aged between 16 and 25, have been arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times in a Cambridgeshire city.

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

A 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital after the incident on Dogsthorpe Road in Peterborough at around 2pm on Thursday, February 6.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police and ambulance services were called to the incident in Dogsthorpe Road at about 2.10pm.

You may also want to watch:

"They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

Two men, aged 16 and 25, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 250 of February 6.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Most Read

March man awarded £1.8 million after losing leg in horror crash is frustrated at trustees over buying specialist bed

March man Michael Bagridge awarded £1.8 million after losing his leg in horror crash is in need of a specialist bed. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Fenland businessman to appeal after losing £7m ‘David v Goliath’ High Court hearing in battle with Sainsbury’s over out of town store at Whittlesey

Businessman Bruce Smiths Fenland based company took on Sainsburys in a High Court battle in the wake of what was known locally as supermarket-gate. Picture: Archant/PA/PA Images

And then there were two......the number of stall holders turning up at the mid week market in March

Two stalls at March marketplace on Wednesday, February 5. Picture: Archant

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER

‘It really didn’t go well at all’: Reporter gets BMW car stuck on ‘worst road in the Fens’

Reporter Harry Rutter (inset) got his car stuck on the grass when trying to avoid driving on one of Fenland�s worst roads.Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Man dies after car careers into ditch on B1090 near Sawtry

A man died after a collision on the B1090 near Sawtry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man dies after four-vehicle collision on A16

A man died after a collision on the A16 at Newborough. Pictures: SUPPLIED

Three arrested after man, 25, stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Cambridgeshire

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

Wisbech man – now living in South Africa – wants £5 BILLION to ‘build Noah’s Ark’ and is ‘supported by Love Island and Hollyoaks star Paul Danan’

Wisbech man Richard Prinsloo Curson (left) is appealing for �5 billion to �build Noah�s Ark� as part of the �most ambitious conservation project in history�. Picture: Supplied/PA Images

March woman aims to help provide opportunities for Fen residents with new salon

Gemma Walker (third from right), with husband Daniel (second from right), mayor of March Cllr Rob Skoulding, family and friends at the salon's launch. Picture: IAN CARTER
Drive 24