Three arrested after man, 25, stabbed 'multiple times' in Cambridgeshire

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris © Terry Harris

Three people, aged between 16 and 25, have been arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times in a Cambridgeshire city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

A 25-year-old man was rushed to hospital after the incident on Dogsthorpe Road in Peterborough at around 2pm on Thursday, February 6.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Police and ambulance services were called to the incident in Dogsthorpe Road at about 2.10pm.

You may also want to watch:

"They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris Three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. Picture: Terry Harris

Two men, aged 16 and 25, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police by either calling 101 or reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 250 of February 6.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.