Sophie Eyers' story told as police in launch 16-day domestic abuse campaign urging affected people to seek help

PUBLISHED: 12:49 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 21 November 2019

The story of Sophie Eyers (pictured) will be told as part of Cambridgeshire Police's new 16-day domestic abuse campaign. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The story of Sophie Eyers (pictured) will be told as part of Cambridgeshire Police�s new 16-day domestic abuse campaign. Picture: Supplied/Cambs Cops

The story of a brave domestic abuse survivor from Cambridgeshire will be told as part of a new campaign by our county's police.

Sophie Eyers suffered months of domestic abuse before her former partner Samuel James was jailed in July this year.

Ms Eyers plucked up the courage to seek help and came forward and police are now urging more of those affected to do the same.

A video interview will be played as part of Cambridgeshire Police's new campaign which launches on Monday, November 25.

Detective Superintendent Laura Koscikiewicz said: "It is encouraging to see more people are having the confidence to come forward and report abuse to police.

"The bravery Sophie has shown by supporting this campaign is astounding and I hope her courage will inspire others to seek help.

"Tackling domestic abuse remains one of our priorities and we will continue to do everything we can to safeguard victims and bring those responsible to justice."

Last year there were 9,783 reported incidents of domestic abuse in Cambridgeshire, a 15 per cent increase on the year before.

The campaign will share daily excerpts from an interview with Sophie, in which she discusses the different elements of her abuse and how it affected her.

The 16-day period of the campaign was chosen to run alongside a widely established international campaign to end violence against women.

DC Kellymarie Harman, who led the investigation into Samuel James, was also interviewed to support the campaign.

James, 28, repeatedly threatened Sophie and subjected her to six months of coercive behaviour.

DC Harman said: "After we arrested her partner, Sophie told us we had saved her life. She thanked us as a force, saying she had received amazing support and help.

"No person should have to suffer this kind of abuse and I would like to applaud her bravery in coming forward."

Throughout the course of their relationship, Sophie was attacked several times and eventually, left in debt due to her partner taking out loans in her name.

James, formerly of Brownlow Road, St Ives, was jailed for 36 months and given a restraining order for 10 years, with conditions not to contact Sophie or visit her home town.

A shorter version of the interview will be shared on social media on December 10, with the full version available online at www.cambs.police.uk/16days.

Those affected should contact police on 101 or call the national domestic violence help line on 0808 2000 247.

For more advice and support on domestic abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/domesticabuse

