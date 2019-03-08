Whittlesey man charged with four burglaries within a day as well as theft and fraud

Dominic Jasinski, of Sorrel Avenue, Whittlesey, has been charged with four counts of burglary as well as theft and fraud. Archant

A man who lives in Whittlesey has been charged with four burglaries within one day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dominic Jasinski, of Sorrel Avenue, was arrested yesterday afternoon (September 4) near his home address.

You may also want to watch:

Jasinski, 22, has since been charged with four counts of burglary, one count of theft and one count of fraud.

He is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates' Court today (September 5).

A 35-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of burglary however she has since been released with no further action.

The burglaries Jasinski has been charged with all occurred on August 27 at Benwick Road, Inhams Road and two in Station Road.