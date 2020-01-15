Cambridgeshire Freemasons support air ambulance charity Magpas with generous donation

Cambridgeshire Freemasons presented a cheque of £750 to Magpas at RAF Wyton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS Archant

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire donated £750 to an air ambulance charity as they continue to support the local community.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons awarded Magpas with the cheque at RAF Wyton, which was raised by members of the Scientific Lodge in Cambridge.

Tony Barrios, who presented the cheque, said: "It was a pleasure to present the cheque to Magpas. It's a charity dear to my heart, having worked with many of their staff in the 1980s and 1990s."

Magpas brings essential care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the East of England and further afield, where over 60,000 patients have been treated by the service.

Thirty of the masons' lodges in Cambridgeshire recently raised £7,500 in a Christmas appeal to provide the elderly with cards and a festive gift.

They are working on a 'Festival 2023' fundraiser over five years, with an open day at Ely Masonic Hall on April 25 also planned, and all visitors are welcome.

For more information, email comms@pglcambs.org.uk.