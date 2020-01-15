Advanced search

Cambridgeshire Freemasons support air ambulance charity Magpas with generous donation

PUBLISHED: 12:23 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 15 January 2020

Cambridgeshire Freemasons presented a cheque of £750 to Magpas at RAF Wyton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS

Cambridgeshire Freemasons presented a cheque of £750 to Magpas at RAF Wyton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS

Archant

Freemasons across Cambridgeshire donated £750 to an air ambulance charity as they continue to support the local community.

Cambridgeshire Freemasons awarded Magpas with the cheque at RAF Wyton, which was raised by members of the Scientific Lodge in Cambridge.

Tony Barrios, who presented the cheque, said: "It was a pleasure to present the cheque to Magpas. It's a charity dear to my heart, having worked with many of their staff in the 1980s and 1990s."

You may also want to watch:

Magpas brings essential care by land and air to patients in life-threatening emergencies in the East of England and further afield, where over 60,000 patients have been treated by the service.

Thirty of the masons' lodges in Cambridgeshire recently raised £7,500 in a Christmas appeal to provide the elderly with cards and a festive gift.

They are working on a 'Festival 2023' fundraiser over five years, with an open day at Ely Masonic Hall on April 25 also planned, and all visitors are welcome.

For more information, email comms@pglcambs.org.uk.

Most Read

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Air ambulance called out and person rushed to hospital after lorry collides with van on A47

The scene on the A47 at Guyhirn after a lorry and van collided – causing major delays. Picture: Twitter/@CAMBSFRS

Two men - including Jordan Shepherd of Chatteris - jailed for life after frenzied baseball and knife murder of Huntingdon man over drugs deal

Jordan Shepherd, 24, (left) and Ashley White, 21, lured Sam Mechelewski, 20, to a secluded wooded area of Hinchingbrooke Country Park, in Huntingdon, on January 31, 2018. They beat him to death. Today they were jailed for life. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Inflata Nation! Cambridgeshire’s first inflatable theme park to finally open its doors after delay

Popular with celebs, this huge inflatable theme park is moving into the One Retail Park in Peterborough in November. Picture: SUPPLIED/INFLATANATION

Albanian man from Chatteris in court following seizure of cannabis plants with estimated street value up to £250,000

Massive find by Cambs police of cannabis plants growing at a Chatteris house. Picture; FEN COPS

How Cromwell Community College in Chatteris will look after £14.6 million expansion

This is how Cromwell Community College will look after its £14.6 million expansion by Morgan Sindall Construction. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Cambs Times

REVIEW: Living the luxury ‘home from home’ French Alps ski experience in a hosted chalet

Reporter Harry Rutter (pictured) spent a week in La Plagne, France with Ski Beat and here is what he got up to. Picture: Harry Rutter

Cambridgeshire Freemasons support air ambulance charity Magpas with generous donation

Cambridgeshire Freemasons presented a cheque of £750 to Magpas at RAF Wyton. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE FREEMASONS

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022

Plans to be unveiled for new University of Peterborough to be open by 2022. An artists impression is pictured. Picture: CAPCA

Fenland army cadets open first parade of 2020 with visit from Cambridgeshire force

Army cadets from Chatteris welcomed the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force to their first parade night of the New Year. Picture: FACEBOOK/CAMBRIDGESHIRE ARMY CADET FORCE

Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver arrested in Wisbech

Eight week prison sentence and extended driving ban for disqualified and unlicensed driver who was arrested in Lynn Road, Wisbech. Picture: POLICING FACEBOOK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists