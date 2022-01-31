The Dinky Donuts trailer (pictured) got stuck on the A47 on January 28. - Credit: POLICE

A donut stand that was being towed by a vehicle on the A47 on Friday (January 28) ended up getting stuck after it sheared a wheel and became immovable.

The Dinky Donuts trailer caused traffic to build up along the busy road, especially when the owners did not have the right recovery in place.

Police received no calls to the location, but found the donut stand when driving along.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “The owners recovery didn’t cover trailers and they struggled to get through to a recovery agent at the side of the road.

“The owners detached their vehicle and we recovered the trailer.

“The road was cleared as quickly as possible.”

The spokesperson added: “Please make sure to check what recovery you have if you are towing trailers or horseboxes in case you realise you aren’t covered.”

Those who were caught up in the traffic took to social media to express their views.

One said: “Business was going well, but then the wheels fell off”.

Another added: “I would imagine they had a recovery charge".

