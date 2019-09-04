Famous 'Doodoowatch' could be coming to March as town joins neighbouring towns and villages for Green Dog Walkers scheme

An image of what March�s �Doodoowatch� could look like if it launched in the town. Picture: Archant / Cambs Times Archant / Cambs Times

Following in the footsteps of its neighbouring towns and villages, March has become the next Fen town to join the Green Dog Walkers scheme.

The launch event on Tuesday, August 27 in West End Park was attended by Cllr Jan French (second from right) and Cllr Peter Murphy (right). Picture: Supplied The launch event on Tuesday, August 27 in West End Park was attended by Cllr Jan French (second from right) and Cllr Peter Murphy (right). Picture: Supplied

Made famous by Wimblington last year following the creation of Doodoowatch, the scheme aims to crack down on dog fouling in the area.

Doodoowatch, launched by Amanda Carlin hit national headlines in March last year and it saw the creation of a 'dog poo map'.

More than 30 dog owners have already registered more than 40 dogs; each owner will receive a tag to display on their dog's lead and collar along with a reel of bags.

The launch event was attended by Councillor Jan French, deputy leader of Fenland District Council and Cllr Peter Murphy, Fenland's portfolio holder for the environment.

Everyone who signs up pledges to always clean up after their dog, carry extra dog waste bags and be happy to provide a bag to those without one.

Cllr Murphy said: "I'm delighted to see another Green Dog Walker scheme launched in Fenland as it helps us to tackle the issue of dog fouling from all angles.

"We take a zero tolerance approach against the problem as a district council, using our full legal powers to investigate reports of dog fouling and fine those who fall foul of the law."

Cllr French said: "Thankfully the vast majority of dog owners in March are responsible, but dog fouling remains a concern.

"The new scheme will raise awareness of the issue and hopefully persuade the small minority to change their behaviour.

"We have had a really positive response to the scheme so far, and hope all our local dog owners will get involved."

Cllr Murphy added: "The more we can work together with communities to tackle environmental crimes, the more impact we will have."

The move wasn't so popular in Wimblington last year after residents claimed they were embarrassed by the national media coverage.

At the time, Amanda Carlin told this newspaper: "Dog mess is a problem the world over.

"The nature of the story means some of the media coverage at first seemed like a joke, but actually nobody likes stepping in dog mess, it's a real problem."

One resident said: "So embarrassed. Had all my friends messaging me who don't live in the area asking me is this where I live?

"They think it's hilarious and disgusting, like that's ALL Wimblington is about."

Another, in favour of Doodoowatch, added: "How is this embarrassing? Our village is being acknowledged as a forward thinking village."

For more information about the Green Dog Walkers scheme in March, Chatteris, Whittlesey or Wimblington, email: streetscene@fenland.gov.uk

If you witness dog fouling, you can report owners who fail to pick up after their dogs online via: www.fenland.gov.uk/dogfouling