An ex-firefighter from March says he is ‘overwhelmed’ with the success of his business venture as he prepares to open the doors to its new showroom.

When Wayne Marshall retired from the fire service in November 2020, he began his new paint spraying business, DOORBRITE, part-time.

“I was working evenings and weekends alongside my other job,” said Wayne.

“In January, I was made redundant which meant I could push forward with DOORBRITE.”

Wayne had thought about starting his new business venture for a while, but it wasn’t until he carried out some work for a couple of friends and family members that he realised how much of a gap in the market there was.

“I suddenly thought to myself ‘maybe there’s a business opportunity here’,” he said.

That’s when DOORBRITE was formed.

Wayne set up a Facebook page, thought of a name and a logo and started advertising on social media.

“The response was overwhelming,” he said.

“DOORBRITE is now my full-time business and I’ve employed Tom Hunter, but we’re also hoping to employ an apprentice in January.

He added: “UPVC door and window paint spraying is something that a lot of people haven’t heard of and didn’t think was possible.

“There’s nobody in the immediate area doing what we do, which is why I think I’ve been able to build a business so successfully – it appears to be going really well!”

Wayne’s decided to open up a showroom in hopes of raising the profile of what DOORBRITE does – a lot of his business at the moment comes from those on social media and word of mouth.

“There’s a lot of people who aren’t online so we thought why not display our products in a prime location," he said.

“People can be dubious about having work done to their house, so now they’ll be able to come in for peace of mind before placing orders.”

The showroom is located on Dartford Road, March and everyone’s invited to the open day on November 27 from 9:30am.

“Anyone who is interested will be entered into a prize draw for a free front door paint spray,” said Wayne.

“I really haven't had time to think about the growth of the business, but there is a sense of achievement and I’m feeling very proud.”

To find out more about the work DOORBRITE offers, visit their Facebook page.