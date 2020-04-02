Coronavirus: Get up, get dressed, get ready - even if you’re working from home. The advice from Cambridgeshire’s director of public health

Director of public health Dr Liz Robin, offering sound advice during the coronavirus pandemic, Picture; ARCHANT Archant

Get up, get dressed and get ready – even if you’re working from home, says Cambridgeshire’s director of public health.

Dr Liz Robin has offered the advice in an online video to help achieve a work-life balance for those in front of a computer in their sitting room rather than in an office.

“We’re all grateful to the fantastic frontline staff who are working in our hospitals, social care, food production, supermarkets, and other essential services,” she said.

“But many of us are also working at home and that too is essential to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The change in routine can be quite challenging and at the councils where I work, we’ve put together some tips to help people work at home successfully.”

She said the first tip is to get into a routine and set some boundaries.

She said: “So, get dressed! It may sound obvious but getting up and getting dressed helps us prepare psychologically for the day.

“And make sure to take regular rest breaks and move around - don’t just sit at a laptop all day.”

Dr Robin said: “Try to make your working environment as comfortable as you can. You may not have a desk like the one at work, but you might be able to find a more comfortable kitchen table or dining table to work at.”

Dr Robin said everyone’s circumstances are different but you ned to work out a practical, flexible solution.

“You may have children at home and it can be tough balancing caring responsibilities and work, so everyone’s circumstances are different - but try to work out a practical, flexible solution with your manager and with the other adults in your household.

“And we’re asking our staff to keep in touch with their manager and their team and look after each other’s well-being. We should all be able to ask for help if we need it.”

Dr Robin is director of public health for Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council.

If you head to the websites or Facebook pages of either council you can find her regular series of helpful vlogs which she is publishing during the current coronavirus pandemic.