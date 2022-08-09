News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dr Who/Alice in Wonderland parody mashup performance comes to March this Summer

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 4:04 PM August 9, 2022
Moonshot Performance Company in their Dr in Wonderland dress

Performers will look to put on a show as they prepare for 'The Doctor in Wonderland'.

Moonshot Performance Company, an amateur group, features a parody combination of Dr Who and Alice in Wonderland in March.

The show follows a time-travelling doctor and his companion trying to navigate their way out of Wonderland before they lose their heads. 

A group spokesperson said: "Choice of seat is first come, first served on the night. 

"But be careful where you choose to sit because you might get pulled into Wonderland as the show includes audience interaction." 

The performance is being held at March Town Hall on the Market Place on Friday, August 19 and Sunday, August 21. 

Those attending the show are encouraged to dress in steampunk and Wonderland style; it’s not essential.  

Homemade baked goods will be available to buy on the night. 

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start on Friday and on the Sunday, doors open at 5.30pm for a 6pm start. 

Tickets are available now from Panini’s, March Market Place or on the door for £12. 


