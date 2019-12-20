Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis champions March community business

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis champions March community business. Picture: TWITTER/ CCORN Archant

Business tycoon Theo Paphitis picked a March community recycling centre as one of his weekly winners to boost on Twitter.

The former Dragons' Den judge chose Cambridgeshire Community Reuse and Recycling Network (CCORRN) as one of six 'Small Business Sunday' stars.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has more than 2,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses across the UK.

The 60-year-old re-tweeted CCORRN's message to his almost 500,000 followers and as a result, CCORRN has seen a massive boost in followers and extra orders for their recycled paint products.

The social enterprise company, based in Commercial Road, rescues paint, craft materials, food, toiletries and business surplus for members to reuse them.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Nikki DiGiovanni, from CCORRN, said: "This is the best Christmas present we could wish for.

"Being recognised by Mr Business himself, Theo Pathitis, the support package from the #SBS crew and the conference in 2020 to look forward to is just an amazing way to end the year.

"We certainly intend to make the most of the opportunity to spread the word about our 99 per cent recycled RM chalky furniture paint and our remanufactured recolour range of paints which are handcrafted here in Cambridgeshire by a hardworking team of staff and volunteers."

Theo, who is chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, said: "We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish CCORRN every success."

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re-tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website and attend the annual #SBS networking event.

