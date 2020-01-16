More than 50 motorists arrested for drink and drug driving offences amid county crackdown

More than 50 drivers were arrested over December as police in the region attempted to crack down on drink and drug drivers. Picture: Archant/File Archant

More than 50 drink and drug-driving arrests were made in Cambridgeshire over the festive holidays as police attempted to crack down on the crime.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

More than 50 drivers were arrested over December as police in the region attempted to crack down on drink and drug drivers. Picture: Archant/File More than 50 drivers were arrested over December as police in the region attempted to crack down on drink and drug drivers. Picture: Archant/File

The annual campaign saw officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Roads Policing Unit carry out extra stop-checks.

The operation ran from December 18 all the way until January 1 and was also carried out nationally across England and Wales.

Forty three motorists were arrested in Cambridgeshire on suspicion of drink driving and a further nine were arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

PC Jon Morris, casualty reduction officer at Cambs Cops, said: "It is pleasing to see the number of drivers stopped as part of the campaign.

Man arrested for drink drivingMore than 50 drivers were arrested over December as police in the region attempted to crack down on drink and drug drivers. Picture: Archant/File Man arrested for drink drivingMore than 50 drivers were arrested over December as police in the region attempted to crack down on drink and drug drivers. Picture: Archant/File

"I hope that our work has made drivers think twice about getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

"Even a small amount of alcohol can affect your driving ability. As always if you're drinking, even if you have just one, arrange another way of getting home.

You may also want to watch:

"Remember, our officers can't be everywhere but they could be anywhere, so please don't gamble with your life or your future by driving after consuming drink or drugs.

"It's really not worth the risk."

Across the three counties, officers stopped 559 vehicles in December, with every single one of those drivers asked to take a roadside breath test.

Of these, 19 were positive, refused or failed breath tests. A total of 37 drug wipes were also taken and of these, four were positive.

A total of 48 venues across Cambridgeshire signed up to support the campaign last month by taking part in the 'I'm DES' scheme - triple the number of venues compared to last year.

The initiative, led by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Road Safety Partnership, aims to reduce the number of road traffic collisions caused by drink driving over the festive period.

The force also operates a dedicated, confidential 24/7 hotline for members of the public to report drink or drug driving.

Being caught drink or drug driving could result in a 12-month driving ban, up to six months in prison, a fine of up to £2,500 and a criminal record.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving