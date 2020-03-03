Advanced search

Drink driver almost five times the legal limit after crash

PUBLISHED: 14:49 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:36 03 March 2020

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash on the A141 in Chatteris this morning (Tuesday March 3) has been arrested. The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING FENLAND

A driver who was found to be almost five times the legal alcohol limit after a crash in Chatteris this morning has been arrested.

The driver provided a reading of 171 - however the legal limit is 35.

She was arrested and then taken to hospital. Inquiries are ongoing.

It is an offence to drive, attempt to drive, or be in charge of a motor vehicle on a road or public place if the level of alcohol in your breath, blood or urine exceeds the prescribed limit.

According to www.gov.uk someone can be imprisoned, banned from driving and face a fine if you're found guilty of drink-driving.

Being in charge of a vehicle while above the legal limit or unfit through drink can lead to three months' imprisonment, up to a £2,500 fine and a possible driving ban.

