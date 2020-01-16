Drink driver who killed mother-of-two and left three seriously injured is jailed for nine years

Adam White (left) has been jailed for nine years after killing mother-of-two Katy Cunningham (right) and seriously injuring three others in a drink-fuelled crash on the A16. Picture: Cambs Cops/Terry Harris Archant

A drink driver who killed a mother-of-two and seriously injured three others in a drink-fuelled crash has been jailed for nine years.

Adam White of Acacia Avenue, Spalding, crashed his van on the A16 towards Crowland after overtaking a lorry at speed on January 23 last year.

The 38-year-old overtook the lorry at 73mph on the single carriageway before forcing a car off the road after he was driving towards them head on.

White continued speeding down the road but failed to see slowing traffic in front and just 18 seconds later ploughed into the back of another car.

The crash resulted in his van careering into the other lane and into the path of a grey Peugeot which also left the carriageway and overturned.

Mother-of-two Katy Cunningham. Picture: Cambs Cops Mother-of-two Katy Cunningham. Picture: Cambs Cops

The driver of the Peugeot was 46-year-old mum-of-two Katy Cunningham from Temple Grange in Peterborough.

She had her two children, aged 8 and 11 at the time, in the car with her and they both suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver of the other car White sent off the road, a 51-year-old woman, also suffered serious injuries in the crash which took place at around 5pm.

White was taken to hospital having suffered serious leg injuries and required extensive rehabilitation and was arrested in December.

Further investigations by officers revealed he had been arrested in June last year for a drink driving offence and was convicted for that offence just one month before the arrest.

Tests revealed White's blood alcohol level shortly after the collision to be 88 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood - eight milligrams over the legal limit.

In police interview, White confirmed he was the driver involved in the collision but claimed he did not remember any details of the crash.

He told officers he had one bottle of cider but had "no recollection" of his driving after the Dogsthorpe roundabout.

At Peterborough Crown Court earlier this month (January 6), White pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Mark Dollard, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "It is beyond belief that in 2020 we still have to talk about the dangers of drink driving - doing so truly shatters lives and this heartbreaking case is the most recent example of that.

"White has never explained why he drove the way he did on that day, but I welcome his guilty plea and the sentencing passed today.

"I would like to thank Ms Cunningham's family for their co-operation during this investigation as well as the other driver who was seriously injured - and all the witnesses who came forward to assist us.

"This case should serve as a stark warning to others about the consequences of driving dangerously or getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol."

White was sentenced at the same court on January 16 where he was handed nine years in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years - with the disqualification, due to start when he is released from prison.

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to report drink or drug driving.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7, and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink or drug driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving