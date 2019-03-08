Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police reveal outcome of breathalyser test on motorist spotted by the public behind the wheel of his car drinking alcohol

PUBLISHED: 10:51 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 10 May 2019

Police stopped a suspected drink driver after the public reported him for drinking alcohol whilst behind the wheel of his car. The man failed a breath test and was arrested. Picture; FEN COPS

Police stopped a suspected drink driver after the public reported him for drinking alcohol whilst behind the wheel of his car. The man failed a breath test and was arrested. Picture; FEN COPS

Archant

A motorist spotted drinking alcohol whilst behind the wheel of his car led to several calls to police to report him.

Police say they responded quickly and stopped the drink driver in March on Wednesday morning and pulled him over for a breathalyser.

You may also want to watch:

The driver failed the test and was arrested for blowing 85 ugs - one and half times the legal limit.

"Your local neighbourhood team and reactive officers have responded to concerns from the public regarding a male, believed to be drinking alcohol whilst in his vehicle," said a police spokesman on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

"The vehicle was stopped by local officers and a male has subsequently been arrested for blowing 85 UGS at the road side. He will be taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre where investigations will continue."

Most Read

Father and son who carried out ‘vicious attack’ on two men in March with harmful substance and wooden club are sentenced

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

Fenland Council pledges tougher action against boat owners who over stay their 48 hours of free moorings by the river in March

An idyllic place to moor but not all boat owners who stay moored up in March are abiding by the 48 hour rule. Fenland Council says it will begin a tougher regime of enforcement. Picture; ARCHANT

Suspended sentence for man who sent sexual messages to ‘13-year-old girl’

The case was heard at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cambridgeshire councillors report on some of the outside groups and bodies they sit on - their assessments might surprise you

County councillors have for the first time produced 'end of term' reports on their membership of external bodies. The reports have been published ahead of Cambridgeshire County Council annual meeting. They include (top left) Sam Hoy, (top right) Mike Shellens (Bottom left) Roger Hickford and Lis Every. Picture; ARCHANT

Most Read

Father and son who carried out ‘vicious attack’ on two men in March with harmful substance and wooden club are sentenced

Two men were viciously attacked in March with harmful substance and wooden club by a father and son duo. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

Fenland Council pledges tougher action against boat owners who over stay their 48 hours of free moorings by the river in March

An idyllic place to moor but not all boat owners who stay moored up in March are abiding by the 48 hour rule. Fenland Council says it will begin a tougher regime of enforcement. Picture; ARCHANT

Suspended sentence for man who sent sexual messages to ‘13-year-old girl’

The case was heard at Cambridge Crown Court. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cambridgeshire councillors report on some of the outside groups and bodies they sit on - their assessments might surprise you

County councillors have for the first time produced 'end of term' reports on their membership of external bodies. The reports have been published ahead of Cambridgeshire County Council annual meeting. They include (top left) Sam Hoy, (top right) Mike Shellens (Bottom left) Roger Hickford and Lis Every. Picture; ARCHANT

Latest from the Cambs Times

Collett & Son describe ‘safe passage’ of 170 tonne transformer and its 78 mile journey from Port Sutton Bridge to Cambridgeshire sub station

From Port Sutton Bridge, Lincolnshire to St. Neots, Cambridgeshire, Collett & Sons Ltd deliver a 170 tonne Hyundai transformer to Eaton Socon substation. Picture; COLLETT & SONS

Police reveal outcome of breathalyser test on motorist spotted by the public behind the wheel of his car drinking alcohol

Police stopped a suspected drink driver after the public reported him for drinking alcohol whilst behind the wheel of his car. The man failed a breath test and was arrested. Picture; FEN COPS

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

March man in his 60s arrested after reports of alleged sexual assault on teenage boys in the town

Boost for East Cambridgeshire economy as Thorlabs begins work on major new centre to open in 2020 on Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely

Thorlabs Breaking Ground - Friday 3rd May 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists