Police reveal outcome of breathalyser test on motorist spotted by the public behind the wheel of his car drinking alcohol

Police stopped a suspected drink driver after the public reported him for drinking alcohol whilst behind the wheel of his car. The man failed a breath test and was arrested. Picture; FEN COPS Archant

A motorist spotted drinking alcohol whilst behind the wheel of his car led to several calls to police to report him.

Police say they responded quickly and stopped the drink driver in March on Wednesday morning and pulled him over for a breathalyser.

The driver failed the test and was arrested for blowing 85 ugs - one and half times the legal limit.

"Your local neighbourhood team and reactive officers have responded to concerns from the public regarding a male, believed to be drinking alcohol whilst in his vehicle," said a police spokesman on the Policing Fenland Facebook page.

"The vehicle was stopped by local officers and a male has subsequently been arrested for blowing 85 UGS at the road side. He will be taken to Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre where investigations will continue."