Quiz

Police make number of drink and drug driving arrests in just one week – but just how many?

Police in Cambridgeshire have made a number of drink and drug driving arrests in the last week � but just how many? Picture: Cambs Cops Archant

Police in Cambridgeshire have made a number of drink and drug driving arrests over the past week – but exactly how many?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Use our interactive quiz to guess the number of people getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence, risking not only their own lives but others around them.

SCROLL DOWN FOR ANSWER

Police are urging anyone concerned about someone driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol to come forward and report them.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “In the last week, we arrested 23 people across the county on suspicion of drink and drug driving!

“Getting behind the wheel whilst under the influence puts not just your own life at risk but all other road users around you.

“It’s one of the fatal four most common causes of deaths on the road and can have an absolutely devastating impact on people’s lives.

“Please do your bit to help keep our roads safe by having none for the road!

“If you’re concerned about someone driving whilst under the influence, please contact our confidential hotline any time on 0800 032 0845.You could save a life.”