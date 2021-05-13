Video

Published: 4:41 PM May 13, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM May 13, 2021

The moment a lorry driver lost control on the motorway, colliding with a central reservation, in a booze-fuelled crash has been caught on camera. Cambridgeshire Constabulary - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A lorry driver who was caught drink driving after colliding with a central reservation on a motorway has lost his licence.

Police were called by members of the public at about 10.30am on Tuesday morning (May 11) reporting a lorry swerving across the road on the A1M northbound near Peterborough.

The artic lorry, belonging to French logistics company Jetfreeze, was seen driving across both lanes before leaving the road onto the grass verge.

Neighbourhood policing officers who were in the area located the Scania which had pulled over in a layby opposite the junction with Water Newton.

The driver, 40-year-old Lauri Martel was breathalysed at the roadside and arrested after being almost twice the legal drink drive limit – 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Bottle seized by police at the scene of the crash. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Inside the driver’s cab was a coffee mug containing whiskey and coke, as well as an empty whiskey and wine bottle which had been discarded from the driver’s window.

A police spokesperson said: “The lorry was located a few miles up the road from the initial scene and pulled over in a lay-by where the driver then threw a whiskey and wine bottle from the cab!”

In interview, Martel, of no fixed address, admitted having fallen asleep at the wheel which resulted in him swerving and had drank about two whiskeys that morning, totalling about six units.

He was charged with drink driving which he admitted at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 12.

He has been disqualified from driving for a year and four months, as well as being made to pay £755 in fines and costs.

Police found the lorry nearby. - Credit: Cambs Cops

Sergeant Sam Tucker, from Peterborough’s southern Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Martel admitted having been drinking whiskey on the morning he was arrested, but felt he was fit to drive.

“Alcohol and tiredness can be a lethal combination on the roads, and for someone who drives professionally there is absolutely no excuse for it.

“Thank you to those members of the public who called us to report concerns about the manner of driving, this information enabled us to stop Martel before any potentially serious collision occurred.”

Information about drink driving, the law and penalties can be found on the force website at https://bit.ly/33GJAnm.