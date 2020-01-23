Driver cut free from wreckage after two cars collide on B1443 in Cambridgeshire
23 January, 2020 - 16:40
Supplied/CambsFRS
A driver had to be cut free from a wreckage after two cars collided on a busy Cambridgeshire road this morning (January 23).
A blue Audi and black Volkswagen collided on the B1443 at Masons Bridge during rush hour and two crews were forced to attend the scene.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.20am one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on the B1443.
"On arrival firefighters found a collision involving two vehicles.
"Using specialist cutting equipment, crews released one casualty, with a second casualty already out prior to the crews arrival. Both casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance service.
"Crews returned to their stations by 10.20am."