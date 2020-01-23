Advanced search

Driver cut free from wreckage after two cars collide on B1443 in Cambridgeshire

23 January, 2020 - 16:40
One driver was cut free by firefighters after a crash on the B1143 at Masons Bridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

One driver was cut free by firefighters after a crash on the B1143 at Masons Bridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Supplied/CambsFRS

A driver had to be cut free from a wreckage after two cars collided on a busy Cambridgeshire road this morning (January 23).

A blue Audi and black Volkswagen collided on the B1443 at Masons Bridge during rush hour and two crews were forced to attend the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.20am one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on the B1443.

"On arrival firefighters found a collision involving two vehicles.

"Using specialist cutting equipment, crews released one casualty, with a second casualty already out prior to the crews arrival. Both casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance service.

"Crews returned to their stations by 10.20am."

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Affordable housing and thousands in community benefit payments DROPPED as council prepares to accept £10k instead to allow 28 homes to be built in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Most Read

Pervert police officer Phil Richardson who admitted downloading baby rape images spared jail

Former March police officer Phil Richardson given a suspended sentence for downloading vile images including the rape of a baby, a court heard on Wednesday. Picture: Archant/FILE

Five fire crews dispatched to save four people ‘stranded in a car in flood water’ at Welney Wash

Four people were rescued from a car stuck in flood water at Welney Wash. Picture: Terry Harris/FILE

Affordable housing and thousands in community benefit payments DROPPED as council prepares to accept £10k instead to allow 28 homes to be built in March

Berryfield development where 28 houses were approved six years ago.But a viability study has now ruled out any affordable housing.

Vandals slash tyres on cars and mobility scooter in March

Tyres were slashed on seven cars – and even a mobility scooter – in the West End area of March in one night. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Porsche worth around £60,000 seized by Cambs cops after driver found without one important thing

A Porsche Panamera � worth around �60,000 � was seized by cops in Cambridgeshire after the driver was missing one vital thing. Picture: Facebook/Cambs Cops

Latest from the Cambs Times

Driver cut free from wreckage after two cars collide on B1443 in Cambridgeshire

One driver was cut free by firefighters after a crash on the B1143 at Masons Bridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS

Wisbech paralympian Jody Cundy eyes twelfth gold in a row at Para-cycling World Championships

Jody Cundy in action for Great Britain. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA IMAGES

REVIEW: Bombshell is a tough but important watch that demonstrates the devastating impact of sexual harassment in the workplace

Bolstered by career-best performances from Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, Bombshell is a tough but depressingly realistic depiction of sexual harassment in the media industry. Picture: LIGHT CINEMA WISBECH

LETTER: ‘Discussion’ about Citizens’ Advice Bureau funding withdrawal ‘felt like a rubber-stamping of a pre-determined decision’

Ely branch of Citizens Advice Rural Cambridgeshire (CARC) is pictured alongside Michael Mealing, chair of CARC. Picture: ARCHANT

Up to £7,000 worth of damage caused after lead stolen at St Mary’s church in Doddington

Around half of the lead from the south aisle and porch roof at St Mary’'s Church in Doddington was stolen on Tuesday morning and Thomas Eaton primary academy in Wimblington has reportedly had lead removed from its roof. Picture: March Society/Peterborough United
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists