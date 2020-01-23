Driver cut free from wreckage after two cars collide on B1443 in Cambridgeshire

One driver was cut free by firefighters after a crash on the B1143 at Masons Bridge. Picture: Supplied/CambsFRS Supplied/CambsFRS

A driver had to be cut free from a wreckage after two cars collided on a busy Cambridgeshire road this morning (January 23).

A blue Audi and black Volkswagen collided on the B1443 at Masons Bridge during rush hour and two crews were forced to attend the scene.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 9.20am one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew Stanground were called to a road traffic collision on the B1443.

"On arrival firefighters found a collision involving two vehicles.

"Using specialist cutting equipment, crews released one casualty, with a second casualty already out prior to the crews arrival. Both casualties were left in the care of the Ambulance service.

"Crews returned to their stations by 10.20am."