A driver escaped injury after his car crashed into the Sixteen Foot Bank off the B1098 between Upwell and March. - Credit: Google Maps

A driver had to be rescued after his car crashed into a river.

The driver escaped with no injuries after entering the Sixteen Foot Bank off the B1098 between March and Upwell on Wednesday, January 26.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 6.25pm on January 26 by a driver who had driven into the river just before Bedlam Bridge.

“He was travelling from Upwell to March and came off the road along Sixteen Foot Bank.

“He got out uninjured and the vehicle is being recovered today (Thursday).”

Police closed off the B1098 between Bedlam Bridge and Christchurch this morning as the car was recovered from the river.

It is the second time in a week that a vehicle has crashed into the Sixteen Foot Bank.

On January 22, two people escaped unharmed after their car plunged into the river, which was later recovered by fire crews.