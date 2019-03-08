Driver's lucky escape - but taken to hospital and now facing police prosecution after single vehicle collision on outskirts of March

Single vehicle collision in March. The driver may have escaped serious injury (but he still needed hospital treatment).. Police say he has been reported for offences. Picture; POLICING PETERBOROUGH Archant

A motorist had a lucky escape but ended the afternoon in hospital - and facing prosecution - after a collision in March yesterday.

The driver came off the road near March Rugby Club in Elm Road, causing injuries to himself and was taken to hospital.

However police said he was "subsequently reported" for motoring offences and used the hashtag #fatal4 which includes speeding offences.

Officers from Peterborough were in the area and dealt with the emergency - an ambulance was called to take the driver to hospital.

One woman said: "I was there - he was in a bad way but was taken to hospital in ambulance; thank you for the blankets they came in very handy for him".

Another woman posted to a local Facebook group: "At around 5.45pm today my friend and I were travelling past the rugby club when I noticed a car in the ditch.

"We turned round to make sure everything was ok and to offer first aid assistance to the badly injured male; he was being dealt with by a few first aiders at the time.

"We didn't want to overcrowd him so my friend left some blankets for him and we left him in their hands,"

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to the public and those from the rugby club for stopping and helping."

Last week police said that in response to public concerns they had been carrying out speed enforcement across March over the last seven days.

Six drivers were reported for travelling in excess of the 30mph limits.

"We will continue to strive towards making the roads safe across your town and beyond," said the spokesman.

"Local officers across Fenland are also carrying out similar days of action. Please drive safely and within the speed limits; there are still too many people ignoring this advice."