Driver involved in two-car crash refuses blood test in hospital 'because doctor was not British'

25 September, 2019 - 15:37
A man refused a hospital blood test following a two-car crash on the B1090 near Kings Ripton because the doctor was not British, a court has heard. Picture: Google Maps

A man refused a hospital blood test following a two-car crash on the B1090 near Kings Ripton because the doctor was not British, a court has heard. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A driver involved in a two-car crash in Cambridgeshire refused a hospital blood test because the doctor was not British, a court has heard.

Peter Sharp failed a roadside breath test after crashing his Jaguar XJ without a valid licence near Kings Ripton on January 17 this year.

The 42-year-old collided with another vehicle before blowing 120mgs during the roadside test at the scene on the B1090, more than three times the legal limit.

He was taken to hospital following the collision, where he refused to provide a blood sample because the doctor was American, Peterborough Crown Court heard.

Sharp, of Ferndown Drive in Godmanchester, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He also admitted driving without insurance or a valid MOT certificate for the vehicle and was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, September 24.

PC Ritchie Ashmead said: "There were no medical grounds for Sharp refusing to provide a blood sample at hospital.

"The discrimination he showed towards the doctor based on their nationality was totally unacceptable.

"Drink driving significantly increases your chances of being involved in a serious or even fatal collision. It puts both your life and that of other innocent road users at risk."

If you wish to report drink driving, there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on the roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

